Sheila Chambers awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

By Donna McMillan

SHEILA Chambers of Port Dover has been involved in Girl Guides of Canada for close to 50 years.

She recently received the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her dedication, leadership and mentoring within the local Guiding movement. She was nominated by Shivonne Davies, a Sparks Guider in Port Dover and a woman who Sheila mentored in Guiding.

Awarding the medal, which commemorates the coronation of King Charles III, is administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall. The medals are presented to candidates who have made a significant contribution in a province, region or community in Canada.

Ms. Chambers is currently a local leader for Rangers and Pathfinders. She first became a Girl Guide member at the age of 8. At the age of 18, she became a Guider and has been recognized as a dedicated leader for almost 40 years. Over the years, she has been a Guider for Sparks, Embers (formerly Brownies), Pathfinders and Rangers. She has sat on district and divisional councils and been an international representative for the Niagara Division.

She has also worked on a major membership campaign to energize interest in the Guiding movement. Port Dover currently has 70 members with 24 on a waiting list.

Sparks are for five and six year-olds, Embers are seven and eight years of age, Guides 9 and 10, Pathfinders 12 to 14, and Rangers 15 to 17 years old. In the last 100 years, seven million Canadian girls and women have been involved in Guiding, according to Girl Guides Canada.

“Girl Guides is a catalyst for girls empowering girls. We provide girls 5 to 17 with the opportunity to try new experiences, challenge themselves and build their confidence, all within a safe environment.”

Ms. Chambers said one of the most important aspects is the sense of belonging. You can be serious if you want or have fun if you prefer, she said. There is no competition and everything is done in a positive way. Life Skills and STEM activities are offered as well.

Ms. Chambers shared that Guiding has given her lots of opportunities. In 2000, she was chosen to take a group of 16 girls to Our Cabana, a World Guiding Centre located in Cuernavaca, Mexico, for two weeks where she was able to meet participants from around the world.

After fundraising, a group of 12 Port Dover Guiders visited Our Cabana in 2005. In 2018, another group visited Prince Edward Island. This trip gave girls an opportunity to camp, meet other like-minded girls and be part of the sisterhood, she said.

Ms. Chambers was born in Port Dover, moved to Chatham in 1967 and returned to the port town in 1985. She attended Mohawk College and operated the Port Dover Children’s Centre for many decades before retiring in 2023. She currently works part-time at Roulstons.

Ms. Chambers said she really needs to thank her sister, Susan Chambers, who has helped her so much. “She’s my rock. We make a great team. I share this medal with her,” she said. Susan looks after paperwork and finances for the Guiding group. She’s the treasurer as well as a Guide Leader. Susan and Sheila Chambers were 2020 Citizens of the Year for Port Dover.

The medal, designed by Cathy Bursey-Sabourin, bears an effigy of King Charles III on one side and a Canadian design on the opposite side with a red, white and blue Coronation ribbon attached.

Ms. Chambers said she is honoured to be a recipient and mentioned the medal can only be worn on Canada Day, Remembrance Day and at their organization’s annual general meetings.

—

Originally published April 23, 2025