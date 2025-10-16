Gary Charters

Scott Taylor

TAYLOR, Scott Warren – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Warren Taylor, who passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in his 68th year surrounded by his loving family and church members. Scott was a beloved son, husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. Loving son of Martha and Terry Taylor. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Patty Malyk, his cherished daughter Deanna Demeester (Bryon), and his precious grandchildren Ethan and Charlotte, his sister Karen (Gary) Warren and brother Faron Taylor (Lisa) and extended family. Scott will be deeply missed by his in-laws Justina (Don) Lefler, John (Christine) Malyk and Denise (Steve) Downing. Scott is also remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

A man of great faith and warmth, Scott found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was a dedicated member of the New Credit Fellowship Centre where he built lasting friendships. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying the peaceful moments by the water, and his love for music, especially playing guitar, brought him endless joy. He was an animal lover, holding a special place in his heart for his beloved cats and the several animals he helped rescue throughout his life. His family and friends will forever remember him for his kind heart, his remarkable sense of humour, and his unwavering love for those he held dear.

Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

A Service of Scott’s Life will be held at New Credit Fellowship Centre, 2829 (First Line) Mississauga Road, Hagersville, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 12:00 noon followed by a Celebration of Life till 4:00 p.m.

Scott’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Ken and his immense church family, Scott’s sister Karen, sister-in-law Tina, for their endless support during Scott’s battles. Special niece Amanda (Jeff) for their love, his nurses Shannon, Mary, and his niece Amy who helped care for him during his final days.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Scott’s memory are asked to consider the New Credit Fellowship Centre, 2829 (First Line Rd.) Mississauga Rd., Hagersville, Ontario, N0A 1H0 in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.