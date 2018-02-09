Scot Brockbank is Norfolk Entrepreneur of the Year

By Donna McMillan

LAST Wednesday, Scot Brockbank was named the Norfolk County Entrepreneur of the Year by Norfolk County’s Tourism and Economic Development Department at the 11th Annual “We Grow Our Own” Norfolk County 2018 Symposium at the Vittoria Community Centre.

Scot opened his Port Dover business, North Shore Athletics, eleven years ago at the corner of Main and Chapman Streets.

He offers running, swimming, cycling and power walking classes, as well as accessories and bicycles. Some take classes for general fitness reasons, while others are training for marathons, triathalons, Ironmans or other ultra sporting events. Last fall, Scot added spin classes at the Wheelhouse Indoor Cycling spin room, which he rents from Lighthouse Festival Theatre during its off season.

He received the award before a sold-out crowd of 200 business owners and community leaders.

“I was speechless. I was quite humbled. It was quite a surprise,” Scot shared with the Maple Leaf. He did not know ahead of time that he would be chosen.

“I didn’t get into this business to get awards. I just wanted to show people that running, cycling and other endurance sports could be fun,” he said. This award was quite an honour.

“The entrepreneur awards are presented to honour enterprising people whose businesses have made significant differences in Norfolk County. The award is a symbol of achievement and celebrates the accomplishments of business leaders who have established new ventures or lead existing ones into renewed growth,” the County department shared.

Other award winners included: Susan Judd and Amanda Dooney, owners of Ride the Bine named Norfolk County Youth Entrepreneurs by Venture Norfolk; Michael Kenny; Long Point Eco Adventures named Sustainable Tourism Ambassador of the Year by the Long Point World Biosphere Foundation; Lago Trattoria of Port Dover won the Restaurant Wine Excellence Award from the Ontario South Coast Wineries and Growers Association; owner and author of Swim-Diesel.com named Norfolk County Travel Writer of the year by Norfolk County Tourism and Economic Development.

