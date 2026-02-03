John Beresford

Saturday fire destroyed barn

A barn fire on Saturday morning, Jan. 31, at Black Creek Stables on St. John’s Road East, Port Dover, had already engulfed the structure by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire call was received about 8:40 a.m. and three stations from the Norfolk County Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they “discovered a working barn fire which had spread through the entire structure.”

Crews were able to gain control of the fire quickly while working in the below-freezing temperatures. No injuries were reported.

Unfortunately, one horse and 12 chickens perished in the fire.

Fire officials reported that the property owner is insured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not deemed suspicious.

In a news release on Monday, fire department officials thanked Norfolk County roads department for salting the roads in the area to keep emergency personnel safe and the OPP for road closures.


