Santa Sale at Lakewood this Saturday from 9 a.m.

SANTA Claus returns to Port Dover for Lakewood Elementary School’s traditional Santa Sale this Saturday.

Committee chair Melissa Mummery reports everything is ready for the event Saturday morning, except the freshly baked cookies and goodies for the popular bake sale tables … that will arrive on Saturday morning.

The doors of the school open at 9 a.m. and carry on until 1 p.m. Santa will arrive at about 11 a.m. “The main focus will be on the children from kindergarten and older,” Mrs. Mummery stated.

She noted there will be candy canes for children, also cookie decorating and face painting by artistic grade 8 Lakewood students with the kids selecting what they would like in the way of artwork on their face. Children will be able to make Christmasy crafts.

Chair Mummery reports there will be a large Penny Table as well as about 20 local residents selling their direct-sale franchise merchandise that includes lovely gift items. These outlets have proven popular with attendees in recent years.

The tea room will be open all morning, and at 11:30 there will also be pizza, soft drinks and hot beverages available.

Santa Sale on December 2 this year dates back to Port Dover Public School of the 1950s era, then Doverwood Public School. This pre-Christmas visit of Santa and sales event always attracts a large crowd. Chair Mummery has been involved in this annual Port Dover event for nine years. It is a fundraiser of the Lakewood School Parents Committee.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>