Sailors hockey underway

By Jan Dean

HAGERSVILLE Hawks caught the Port Dover Sailors unprepared on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 15) at the Port Dover Arena and it cost the Sailors their first game of the season – an 8-4 loss.

Despite the score, Sailors Head Coach Mike Tobin wasn’t terribly upset with his team’s effort. “Out of seven goals the Hawks scored (the eighth goal was an empty-netter), we gave five away,” said Tobin.

“We had some breakdowns on the ice and the Hawks took advantage of those but in the second period we dominated 80 percent of the play.”

His goal is to convince the Sailors that winning is more fun than losing. He is a strong believer that giving away points early in the season comes back to bite you later.

But it’s hard to fault the Sailors since the team only signed five of its players in the past week and some have never had a practice with the team.

Despite that, the Sailors got on the scoreboard four times.

Above: Sailors started out a bit slow and then came back hard to tie it at 4. Penalty problems got them in hot water, and an empty net goal with under a minute to go, went down in defeat to Hagersville 8-4. More photos in September 18th’s Port Dover Maple Leaf. Photo by: Erwin Ponepal



Aden Morton-Ferguson scored on a power play assisted by George Kapralos in the first period. Then Nigel Dantas scored his first goal of the day assisted by Ben Mason and Keaton Kewley. Nigel’s second goal was the only Sailors goal in the second period, unassisted, on a power play.

Sailors veteran goalie Andrew Hawkins got the loss, after stopping 34 of the 41 shots he faced.

Tobin is also excited that he’s got more support behind the bench this year with the addition of Stuart and Colin Isnor. The two brothers will be trainers, allowing Shayne Leith to function as an Asst. Coach along with Mike Walker.

“Stuart and Colin are young and they’ve got good experience playing some Senior A hockey,” said Tobin. “They connect with the players.”

The Sailors next home game is Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. against the Grimsby Peach Kings.

Of course on Saturday night, Sept. 21, Sailors fans get to watch the second annual Dover Coast Cup game between the Guelph University Gryphons and the Brock University Badgers.

Based on the amazing hockey showcased in last year’s event, we’re in for a heck of a game.

Admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or cash to the local food bank. Game time is 7 p.m.

But the big news for young fans is the pre-game activities organized by the Guelph Gryphons that start at 6 p.m.

The weekend is going to be heavenly for Port Dover hockey fans with the Saturday night university game and the Sunday afternoon Sailors game.