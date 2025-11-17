Roy Finch

FINCH, Roy Arthur, of Bluevale, passed away at Rotary Hospice, Stratford, on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025. Roy was in his 96th year. Roy is survived by his two sons: Alan and his wife Barb of Port Dover, and Rob and his wife Donna of Welland; daughter Pamela of St. Catharines; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Ileana Finch of Winnipeg; as well as his several nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his wife Shirley (Welch), daughter Sharon, grandson Douglas Finch, brother Edward Finch, and sister Marie Brooks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. A graveside service will be held to honour Roy’s life on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Port Dover Cemetery. Bishop Barry Clarke officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Rotary Hospice in Stratford or any charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.