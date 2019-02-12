Roulston’s to build Port Dover Health Centre

Construction of the expansion to current Roulston’s location expected to begin April 9th.

THE owners of Roulston’s Pharmacy announced on Monday that Port Dover is going to be home to a new medical centre. Construction is planned to begin on April 9th and be completed by October.

Blair Snow, Mark Stephens, and Steve Flexman are the owners of the professional pharmacy group with four stores in Norfolk County. They have received approvals for the renovation and expansion of their current location in Port Dover.

Above: Artist’s sketch of the new Port Dover Health Centre to be developed by Roulston’s Pharmacy at its Main Street property.

The new Roulston’s Health Centre will be developed on property already occupied by the pharmacy group, at 414 Main Street.

Plans call for a 4400 square foot addition to the current 5200 square foot building — almost doubling the size of the present building that houses Roulston’s Pharmacy and the office of Dr. Harold Hynscht.

The expansion will provide space for up to six physicians, and other health care services.

