Roulston’s new medical centre opens first week of November

ROULSTON’S Pharmacy in Port Dover is in the final stages of building a 4500 square foot medical centre to house six doctors, modernizing their Main Street store on the inside and the outside, adding a new parking lot for 50 vehicles and in the process transforming downtown Port Dover.

Roulston’s owners Mark Stephens, Steve Flexman and Blair Snow gave The Maple Leaf details of the project last week.

Dr. Wahid Pabani, Dr. Alison Malo and Dr. Rejean Duwyn who are now at the medical centre on St. George Street will move their medical practices to the new Roulston’s medical building. Discussions are also underway with a fourth physician.

The new medical building has space for six doctors. Roulston’s owners are actively looking for more doctors to come to Port Dover to help reduce the number of local residents who have to go out-of-town for medical appointments.

Above: Workers are completing the exterior work on the new medical centre being built at Roulston’s Pharmacy on Main Street. The exterior here is brick. It will be matched with white steel siding and black trim for a modern look.



Space is also being created in the new medical centre for other health services including an eventual lab.

Dr. Harold Hynscht, who has been at the location for many years, will remain in his current space.

The general contractor is Reid and Deleye which says it is on schedule to have the medical centre portion of the project complete by the first week of November. Patients could be visiting a doctor in the new building as early as November 4th.

Once the medical centre is open, work will begin on modernizing the front of the pharmacy to tie in architecturally with the new addition and improve the shopping experience. That should be completed before Christmas.

As well, Roulston’s has a new parking lot under construction from the present store southward to the Chapman Street intersection that will have a total of 50 parking spots. The large concrete pipes presently seen on the site are a Norfolk County requirement that the drainage system for the parking lot hold rainfall from the 100-year flood.

When the project is complete by year’s end, customers to Roulston’s Pharmacy and the medical centre will enter the store off Main Street through a modern new addition that will extend out in front of the present entrance.

The store will be redesigned to improve the customer shopping experience. The pharmacy is planning to be open whenever the medical centre is open.

Entrance to the medical centre will be a large area beside the present pharmacy. Passing through these doors will lead into the new space.

To the left will be a wheelchair accessible public washroom. Straight ahead is an elevator that provides access to the lower level. To the right opens up to the waiting room that is filled with natural light from large overhead skylights.

The walls will feature historic photos of Port Dover’s past to create a modern design while reflecting Port Dover’s past.

In the centre of the building, just in front of the waiting room is the reception area and two nurses’ stations.

Along the south side of the building are seven examination rooms. The ceiling is high and large windows along the top of the rooms provide lots of natural light while maintaining total privacy.

A large treatment room for minor procedures is further back along with space for doctors’ offices.

It is planned that four doctors will share this space working co-operatively.

At the north side of the building is another five examination rooms and space for additional doctors with its own nurses’ station.

Sound masking is being built into the plans with insulation in the walls and a ‘white noise’ system throughout the building so that privacy is always considered.

The entire building is designed for barrier-free access and built to the latest fire codes.

There is also a consultation room to have a private conversation with your pharmacist or to discuss travel medicine needs.

The exterior is a combination of brick and white steel siding with black trim for a modern design.

The three Roulston’s owners say they are all very passionate about health care in Port Dover and are pleased to be building a new, up-to-date medical facility that requires no taxpayer dollars or donations.

They hope the centre will serve the needs of Port Dover residents for many years and help to attract new doctors to the community.

“Our whole idea is to meet the needs of Port Dover and Norfolk County residents and one need is access to medical help and we are working with physicians to make sure that is provided,” said Mark Stephens.

Blair Snow noted the new medical centre “will have the same amenities that are available in a larger centre,” noting there are other medical professions within the downtown area that is becoming a “health campus”.

Steve Flexman noted the first priority “is to attract two more doctors to Port Dover and get the physicians set up in the centre.” The lower level was also expanded and is being renovated to provide space for x-ray, a lab or other medical supports.

When complete later this year, a long-awaited new medical centre for Port Dover will be a reality.