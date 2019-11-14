Roulston’s new medical centre is open

THE new medical centre in downtown Port Dover at Roulston’s Pharmacy on Main Street opened for its first patients last Thursday. The medical centre is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Dr. Alison Malo, Dr. Rejean Duwyn and Dr. Wahid Pabani moved their practices from the medical building owned by Norfolk County on St. George Street to the new centre. That building was always intended as a temporary location until a new medical centre was built in town.

Dr. Lisa-Marie Austen, currently practicing in Delhi, will move to the Roulston’s medical centre in January.

Above: Two of the Roulston’s Pharmacy owners, Blair Snow and Steve Flexman welcome Dr. Alison Malo, at right, to the new medical centre at Roulston’s Pharmacy. Three doctors are now seeing patients at the new location on Main Street in downtown Port Dover.

Roulston’s owners Steve Flexman and Blair Snow gave The Maple Leaf a tour of the new building last Friday. Mark Stephens is the third owner of the local pharmacy company.

The new medical centre is entered through double doors at the back of the present store. It is a bright, welcoming space. Patients were seated in the waiting room where light streams in from overhead skylights.

A reception desk and two nurses stations are in the centre of the layout with doctor’s examination rooms around the outside. The examination rooms are bright with lots of natural light from windows along the top of the outside wall.

A larger “Treatment Room” will have a special patient chair where stitches or other small procedures can be done right at the medical centre.

The medical centre has office space for two more doctors and now that the building is complete, the Roulston’s owners are hopeful that they will be filled quickly.

Blair Snow said that the expansion project has “been very rewarding. We’re hoping that Port Dover takes advantage of all the amenities available at the medical centre.”

The next stage of the project is to revitalize the Main Street entrance of the pharmacy. That will start right away and continue until February.

The project will see much of the area in front of the store torn up for a new concrete slab. On that base a new glass addition will rise that will give more space and a better flow into the store. The steel siding and overall design will co-ordinate with the new medical centre addition.

Inside the store, a new waiting area for customers with prescriptions will be created. New signage will help people easily find their way around the store and a new cash out area is coming to the front.

Steve Flexman says it has been a big project but the contractors have been “very good about meeting time objectives” and he is pleased the medical centre opened on schedule.