Rolex watch stolen during break and enter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Saturday, May 19, 2018 at approximately 10:08 p.m., police received a report of a break and enter.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Saturday, May 19, 2018 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., unknowns attended the address and gained entry in the residence. Once inside, unknowns removed a white gold Rolex Yatchmaster 2 watch valued at approximately $56,500.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 -1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.