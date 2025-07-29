Robert Ryerse

RYERSE, Robert Collin, in his 99th year passed peacefully at NGH on July 20, 2025. Bob leaves a legacy of five children, Pam (John) Beresford, Rob (Sue) Ryerse, Beth (Tim) Ryerse-Donley, Kathryn (Alfie) Wilkinson, and Margaret (Pat) Ryerse, as well as stepsons Jody (Lynn) and Brad (Karen). Predeceased by his wife Barb and her son Jeff. A plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember the legend that was Poppa. He was Uncle Bob to many nieces and nephews and surrogate father figure to many of our friends, whom he would just take under his wing. Never one to sit still, Bob started his company, Ryerse Bus Lines, in his early twenties with a station wagon to take Port Dover students to Simcoe for high school. This grew to a fleet of 30 buses and ran for over 50 years. Always civic and community minded, he took on roles as school trustee, church warden, City of Nanticoke councillor and was past President and honourary life member of the Port Dover Lions Club. Many students will remember his classes at Fanshawe for diesel mechanics. He also was a steady hand for the family farm on Black Creek where he was born and raised. Locally famous for his hugs and strong handshake, Bob was loved by so many he met. He was a genuine soul, kind and loving, always stopping to help anyone who needed it. Though we will miss him terribly, we will do our best to continue to shine his light through ourselves and our children.

A limb has fallen from the family tree;

I keep hearing a voice that says ‘grieve not for me.’

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong.

Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease, my soul at rest.

Remembering all, how I was truly blessed.

Continue tradition, no matter how small, go on with your life, don’t worry about falls.

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin until the day comes and we are together again.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Bob’s life was held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Market and St. George Sts. on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. Bishop Barry Clarke officiating. Interment followed at Port Dover Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.