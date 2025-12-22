Robert Nadrofsky

NADROFSKY, Robert Frank, passed away on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Dover Cliffs LTC in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife and soulmate Mary Anne (2017). Loving father and father-in-law of Bill and Yvonne Nadrofsky of Simcoe, Jamie and Karen Nadrofsky of Port Dover, Julie and Frank Verardi of Orangeville and Penny and Greg Ronyson of Chatham. Robert is survived by his much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Anna Lefler and her husband Bruce of Turkey Point and sister-in-law Carol Nadrofsky of Brantford. Predeceased by his brother Ronald and his parents Tony and Ella Nadrofsky.

Robert was a long-time member of the Port Dover Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in the past. He was co-owner/operator of two-family businesses, Nadrofsky Steel Erecting and Nadro Marine. Robert was a gifted businessman, a crane operator, tug boat Captain and a pilot. He had many talents and interests but his greatest love was for his family. Robert was a Port Doverite through and through. He will be remembered fondly by everyone that knew him. A private family service will be held with interment at Port Dover Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held to honour Robert at the Port Dover Yacht Club, day and time to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.