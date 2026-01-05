Barbra Ann Ashbee

Robert Brinker

BRINKER, Robert George, died peacefully on January 2, 2026, at West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville. He was born July 18, 1939, in Delhi at his grandparents’ home and born to mother, Madeline Brinker (nee Mels—born in St. Martins Dyke, Holland) and father, Theo Brinker (born in Enschede, Holland). He grew up on a tobacco farm just outside of Walsh and attended Simcoe Composite high school. He started his career with Imperial Tobacco in Delhi and then got transferred to Montreal with his family in the late ’60s. Robert started his career selling tobacco products wholesale, but he was then moved by Imperial Tobacco to Montreal where he worked in several of their food related companies, including the Progresso food plant in New Jersey. He later went on to work for Heinz in Leamington before setting out as an independent consultant. He was a self-taught, highly regarded food production engineer. Over his life, he and his family lived in Delhi, several locations in Montreal, Ocean City New Jersey, Leamington, Wilmington, North Carolina, Aurora, and Port Dover for the past 18 years. He was an active member in the Rotary Club, including being President of the Cape Fear Chapter in Wilmington, NC. Survived by his spouse Carole and their children, Michelle DaCosta (Michael), Cheryl Stanbury (David), and Corinne Winch (Steve). Also survived by his three siblings, Michael Brinker (Lyonell) – nephews, James Brinker (Carmen) & Sam Brinker (Ciara); Mary Lou Hukezalie – nephews, Nick Hukezalie (Kayla) & Mike Hukezalie; and Ted Brinker (Vicki) – niece Rachel Morrish & nephew Benjamin Harris. Robert had five grandchildren, Zachary DaCosta (Courtney), Sophia Lakovic (Andrej), Olivia DaCosta, Matthew Stanbury (Christine), Mackenzie Winch, and three great-grandchildren—Axel & Stella Lakovic and Lennon DaCosta. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 11 a.m., at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Lynn Park Ave., Port Dover. Celebrant Father Charles Akinloye. Interment Delhi Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. Online condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.