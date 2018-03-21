Roads open into Port Dover on Friday 13th



After five years of use, the Friday the 13th Resident Pass expired at the October event and Norfolk County will not be issuing a new pass to residents for the April event.

There will be no road blocks, outside parking lots or shuttle buses for the April event.

While traffic is expected to be heavier than usual, all roads into Port Dover will be open to all vehicles.

The OPP will monitor traffic and may need to close roads for a period of time during the event for safety reasons.

People wishing to park and walk around town will need to find a legal parking spot.

For bikers, there will be no centre line bike parking “to improve access on Main Street for emergency vehicles” say Norfolk officials.

Port Dover Kinsmen will be providing camping on asphalt areas only at the former Doverwood School grounds and Kinsmen Park. Port Dover Lions are providing camping at Silver Lake Park on a first-come basis with Saturday morning breakfast available at the Silver Lake Market.

Some of the street closures planned for April’s Friday the 13th are Main Street from Walker St. to Nelson St. This section of Main Street is open to bikes only from 6 a.m. on Friday, April 13. All vehicles must be cleared off Main by 4 a.m. on April 13 to avoid being towed.

Also closed is Chapman St. from St. George St. to Main St. starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. All vehicles must be cleared off Chapman West by 2 p.m. on April 12 to avoid towing.

Market Street from Main St. to the Board of Trade Office will be closed for vendors starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. All vehicles must be cleared off that section of Market St. West by 2 p.m. on April 12 to avoid towing.

Market Street East and Park Street from Main to St. Andrew St. will be closed for vendors and vendor parking starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Again, all vehicles must be cleared off Market East and Park by 2 p.m. on April 12 to avoid towing.

