Road projects totalling $2.75 million (including Nelson St.) planned in Port Dover



NELSON Street is on the books to be repaved this year. The $190,000 project follows years of complaints about bumps in the road.

The work was tentatively approved by county councillors last Wednesday.

Nelson Street will be repaved from Lakeside Lane to 400 metres east of Cumberland Street.

Road projects totalling more than $2.75 million are planned for Port Dover this year.

They include:

o Donjon Boulevard from Highway 6 to Jaylin Crescent, $920,000;

o Hazel Street, Ryerse Crescent, Glendon Court, Swan Street and Douglas Street watermain, $750,000;

o Maple Boulevard, Elm Avenue and Kiwanis Avenue watermain upgrade, $55,000;

o Sunninghill Drive from Inglewood Drive to Ryerse Crescent, $290,000;

o And Lynn Park subdivision, watermain replacement, $800,000.

Norfolk has budgeted $52.8 million for capital projects this year, up from $38.7 million in 2018.

The budget includes $170,000 for exterior work at the Port Dover Harbour Museum.

