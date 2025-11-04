Fern Foster

ROYAL Canadian Legion Hugh Allan Branch #158 will conduct a Remembrance Day service at the Port Dover cenotaph in Powell Park on Tuesday, November 11. All are welcome to pay their respects to Canadian veterans and reflect on the significance of the sacrifices of Canadian Armed Forces members, past and present.



At 10:45 a.m., a parade led by Port Dover Legion’s Sergeant-at-Arms Ken MacKay and the Legion Colour Party will march from the Legion branch on Market Street East to the cenotaph.



Legion chaplain Erna Greenfield will give the chaplain’s command after the parade arrives, followed by the national anthem.



Shortly before 11 a.m., a trumpeter will play Last Post, followed by the traditional two minutes of silence, then Lament and Reveille.



The hymn O God, Our Help in Ages Past will be sung followed by Poet Laureate John B. Lee and a choir from St. Cecilia School.



Wreath laying will commence with Silver Cross Mothers followed by wreaths from Canada, Ontario, Norfolk County, Port Dover Legion, Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups. A benediction and blessing will follow, and the service will conclude with God Save the King.



After the service, all are welcome at the Legion’s hall for soup and coffee.

Veterans’ Dinner

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Port Dover Legion is hosting its annual Veterans’ Dinner at 6 p.m. following a social time at 5 p.m.



The Legion’s Veterans’ Dinner is free for all veterans and their spouse or caregiver. Members of the public are also invited with tickets $30. Contact the Legion at (519) 583-2001 to reserve.



—

Originally published November 5, 2025