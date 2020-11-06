Remembrance Day 2020 in Port Dover



Live stream of Remembrance Day Service from Port Dover Cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m.

at www.facebook.com/portdovermapleleaf

11 a.m. Service at Powell Park Cenotaph

Scaled Back This Year. Social Distance & Wear a Mask.

By Donna McMillan

THE pandemic will not stop us from Remembering on November 11th, but it can change how we do it.

Port Dover’s Remembrance Day Service is very scaled back for 2020, John Smith, Poppy Chair for the Port Dover Royal Canadian Legion, Hugh Alan Branch 158 told the Maple Leaf last week.

“We don’t have too many World War Two veterans left,” he said “and we don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy.”

John estimates there are 40 to 50 World War Two veterans living in the Port Dover area. “We still want to honour our veterans and fallen.” However, the service will be greatly modified and very short, John shared.

For the service, John said there will be no marching from the Legion to the Cenotaph. He said all wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph in Powell Park by veterans and organizations before 11 a.m. There will be a small Colour Party, he said. A padre will deliver a prayer. And, he expects there will be a bagpiper and trumpeter to play.

For spectators who come, John said, the Legion is asking everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

“Our major concern is not to be the cause of someone getting sick,” he said. He noted some Legions are postponing their events while others are doing it different. He noted their hands are tied with all the restrictions.

The annual Veteran’s Dinner has also been cancelled, John said. Last year, 32 veterans were part of the 100 attendees. The Hugh Allan Branch has 300 members. They have not had a general meeting since March, John said.

The Poppy intake will also be a lot lower this year, John said. So far, there are just poppy boxes at the LCBO, the Beer Store, Mike’s No Frills, Stoney’s Hardware and Circle K. Some places are closed and some places just don’t want them this year, he said. The money raised from the poppies is used to help veterans in various ways.

John was also pleased that Dover Rocks, under the leadership of Meika Matthews, is taking a detour from holiday plans to help with the Poppy Campaign. Meika shared the online site is live again with one product – a poppy campaign donation. Meika is asking those interested to make a $5 donation to the Dover Rocks campaign by 5 p.m. on November 5. Volunteers will deliver envelopes of poppies to your door on the weekend before Remembrance Day. All donations will go directly to the Port Dover Legion Poppy Campaign, Meika said. Over $1000 had been raised by Monday. The link is www.doverrocksbox.com