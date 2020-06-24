Rebekahs end mobility and medical equipment loan program

By Donna McMillan

FOR close to 100 years, the Rebekah Lodge in Port Dover has helped local residents with everything from wheelchairs and walkers to canes and raised toilet seats following hospitalization, injuries or long- term care admittance.

The charitable organization, which was founded in Port Dover in 1914, will be ending this Mobility and Medical Assist free program at the end of June, members Kathy McArthur, Bessie Smith and Bev Stone told the Maple Leaf.

Looking over the record book for 2019, Kathy noted there were ten pages of listings or approximately 100 pieces of equipment loaned out during the year.

The equipment, which in recent years has been stored at the Silver Lake Market building courtesy of the Port Dover Lions Club, has been donated to the group or purchased by them, Bessie Smith said.

In the past, the equipment has been stored in various garages as well as the former restaurant near Lakewood.

The equipment that is currently on loan is not being taken back due to Covid-19. The remainder of the equipment, including many wheelchairs, canes, bathroom and bedroom assist pieces of equipment, walkers and more, will be donated to “The Needy, Not the Greedy” in Welland or go to Jack Bootsma who fills ship containers for under-served island countries, they shared.

The Rebekahs, also known as the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, is an international service-oriented organization and a branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

The Port Dover group meets twice a month from September to June. All monies raised by them go to local charities such as the Salvation Army and camps for kids with cancer, the women shared.

They would especially like to thank everyone who has helped out and donated to support their medical/mobility assist program.

In future, they will be referring inquiries to the Who Did It Club in Simcoe at 519-428-0271.

Published: Port Dover Maple Leaf, June 17, 2020