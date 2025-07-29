Raymond Mummery

MUMMERY, Raymond of Port Dover, passed away at Cedarwood Village, Simcoe, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in his 92nd year. He has been reunited with his soul mate Jane (Babe) (2016). Loving father and father-in-law of Rick and Tammy, Dennis and Gail, all of Port Dover. Much loved grandfather of Michelle, Andrew (Liz), Leah (Stephen), Adam (Syd) and Cody (Steph), great-grandfather to Briar, Miles and Archer. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Doug and Barb and Irene Mummery. Predeceased by his brothers Don and Vance and his wife Pat.

Ray was a life-long Port Dover resident, and spent 70 years on Lake Erie as a commercial fisherman aboard the Leola Charles. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and hockey. He rarely missed his kids or grandkids’ games; it was his favourite pastime. What he loved most was being with Babe, they were inseparable. They spent most evenings at the pier together.

In keeping with Ray’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Port Dover Minor Baseball would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.