Public Health Enforcement Hotline 519-428-8019

Local Health Unit launches COVID-19 enforcement hotline

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has launched a special hotline to help enforce public health orders meant to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can report violations of public health orders by calling 519-428-8019.

“Despite repeated requests from elected officials – and orders issued by the Medical Officer of Health – people continue to gather in groups in public places,” says Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health and Mayor of Norfolk County. “These and other actions put all of us at risk and will not be tolerated.”

Residents can use the hotline to report a variety of issues, including:

Non-essential businesses remaining open

An essential business that isn’t complying with necessary restrictions

Gatherings of five or more people

The use of playgrounds, parks, piers and beaches

Any other violations of public health orders issued by the Medical Officer of Health or the Province of Ontario

Violations of public health orders should not be reported using 911. Residents are reminded to use 911 ONLY for emergencies that require a response by police, the fire department or paramedics.

Norfolk and Haldimand counties each declared a state of emergency March 26. Both Mayor Chopp and Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt have taken to social media recently, urging residents to stay home and to avoid non-essential trips in the community.

“I’m saying this in no uncertain terms: It is imperative that you stay home as much as possible,” says Mayor Chopp. “Doing so will save lives.”