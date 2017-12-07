Public access to beach maintained at water treatment plant

THINGS soon will be back to normal at Port Dover’s water treatment plant, including public access to Lake Erie.

Upgrades on the Nelson Street plant’s clarifier building are almost complete, Bob Fields, Norfolk’s manager of environmental services, said in a recent memo to county council.

Temporary fencing in place since this summer will be taken down and a portable treatment plant trailer at the stie will be removed.

In April, Mr. Fields warned that public access to the beach might be interrupted for three to five months during work on a large metal tank that clarifies water taken from Lake Erie.

But people were able to walk to the beach throughout the project, Norfolk County’s public works general manager Lee Robinson said in an interview with The Maple Leaf.

The gate at the plant’s entrance will be left open after current work is done.

Late last year public works staff recommended closing beach access permanently for security reasons.

In January, councillors postponed their decision while waiting for more information.

Public works is not seeking to close the plant’s gate to the public, Mr. Fields said in his memo.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>