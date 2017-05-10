Port Dover`s Misner Dam repair project continues to move forward

The Misner Dam repair project is on pace to hire a contractor in late September. The process is moving along quite smoothly, Lee Robinson, general manager of public works and environmental services, told county councillors last Tuesday.

The big question — which can’t be answered yet — is how much the repairs will cost.

Port Dover Coun. John Wells is “cautiously optimistic” that Norfolk’s budget of $1.1 million will do the job.

Haldimand Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has offered to write a letter to the Minister of Natural Resources if county council feels the ministry is holding things up.

But Mayor Charlie Luke told councillors last Tuesday “we’re on the home stretch; we don’t need a letter from what I hear.”

An April 12 update from Manager of Engineering Gary Houghton reported:

o A field survey has been completed;

o Background information collection and review have been completed;

o Preliminary base plan drawing and existing condition/general arrangement drawing have been created;

o Stability analysis to be completed shortly;

o County to discuss rehabilitation plan with the MNR and the Long Point Region Conservation Authority.

Water at the historic Misner Dam has been lowered since 2009 because of safety concerns.

