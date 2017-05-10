Port Dover`s Misner Dam repair project continues to move forward

The Misner Dam repair project is on pace to hire a contractor in late September. The process is moving along quite smoothly, Lee Robinson, general manager of public works and environmental services, told county councillors last Tuesday.
The big question — which can’t be answered yet — is how much the repairs will cost.
Port Dover Coun. John Wells is “cautiously optimistic” that Norfolk’s budget of $1.1 million will do the job.
Haldimand Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has offered to write a letter to the Minister of Natural Resources if county council feels the ministry is holding things up.
But Mayor Charlie Luke told councillors last Tuesday “we’re on the home stretch; we don’t need a letter from what I hear.”
An April 12 update from Manager of Engineering Gary Houghton reported:
o A field survey has been completed;
o Background information collection and review have been completed;
o Preliminary base plan drawing and existing condition/general arrangement drawing have been created;
o Stability analysis to be completed shortly;
o County to discuss rehabilitation plan with the MNR and the Long Point Region Conservation Authority.
Water at the historic Misner Dam has been lowered since 2009 because of safety concerns.
Posted: May 10, 2017