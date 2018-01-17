Port Dover’s Joey Muha & band Liteyears tonight on CTV’s The Launch

THE second show in the new CTV series ‘The Launch’ will feature the band ‘Liteyears’ with Port Dover’s Joey Muha on the drums. It will be seen on CTV channel tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 17) at 9 p.m.

The series had its Canadian premiere on January 10.

The Launch is a six-part Canadian TV music television series. It features a new format where a group of unsigned upcoming musicians try to create a new original song mentored by a panel of internationally renowned artists.

In each episode, five upcoming singers perform a rendition of a new tune penned by a songwriter. The four mentors then pick two finalists to work with a renowned producer and perform the song again, with the winner becoming the official singer of the track within 48 hours.

Besides Joey, the band consists of brothers Brent (vocals/piano) and Brian Wirth (guitar), Nick Haberer (bass/vocals).

A press release states their music is built on a foundation of percussion “the band’s sound meshes electronic loops, keyboards and melodic guitar.” Liteyears’ self-produced debut single Rhythm in the Stars “is finely tuned”.

Joey Muha has been playing drums since the age of 14 while at school in Port Dover. He is well known for his innovative YouTube videos, many of which have millions of views and have been featured on websites.

