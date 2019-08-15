Port Dover’s Busiest Weekend

Summer Festival Art in the Park in Powell Park Saturday and Sunday

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Powell Park, Port Dover

Free admission

THE 47th annual Port Dover Summer Festival Art in the Park is this Saturday and Sunday in Powell Park. Over 100 juried exhibits of arts and crafts along with antiques and a “humongous book fair”.

Free musical entertainment throughout the weekend in the park and at Elmer Lewis Parkette on Main Street.

There is also food available in the park and from the many restaurants and booths throughout town.

For more information, see full story on page 10 and advertisement on page 20 in the August 14th issue of The Maple Leaf.

Above: Crowds enjoy some of the antique displays and booth tables along Market Street East at last year’s Port Dover Summer Festival.

‘Main Street Market’ all weekend

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

One block of Main Street closed

Merchants throughout town

Free admission

THE annual Port Dover merchants “Main Street Market” offers shopping, music and dining. Main Street from Chapman to Market Street is closed for three days starting on Friday.

Many stores move merchandise onto the sidewalk and offer special sale prices. There is lots to see and do.

South Coast Jazz Festival weekend

Saturday at Port Dover Community Centre

Sunday at Brant Hill Inn

See www.southcoastjazz.com for tickets

SOUTH Coast Jazz and Blues Festival presents Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues Band as the headliner on Saturday evening at Port Dover Community Centre.

In its sixth year, the jazz festival attracts top talent to this premier event. The festival also features Juno winner on piano David Restivo, on saxophone Alison Young, on bass Ross MacIntyre, on guitar Eric St. Laurent, on drums Alyssa Falk, vocal Fawn Fritzen, Alison Young, Juliann Kuchocki.

Ojibway storyteller Aaron Bell as well as local perfomers will be on stage with live painters, a silent auction, vendors, local food and much more.

The Saturday program at Port Dover Community Centre starts on the Lounge Stage at 3:15. The Main Stage begins at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment all evening.

Other events are planned for Sunday. See www.southcoast jazz.com for details and tickets.

Shakespeare in the Park Saturday

Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Silver Lake Park, St. Patrick Street

Free admission & parking

TO thank the community for its support for 40 seasons, Lighthouse Festival Theatre is presenting Driftwood Theatre’s musical take on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

The modern and musical adaptation of the classic Shakespeare play will be presented outside at Silver Lake Park on St. Patrick Street starting at 7:30 p.m.

Driftwood has been touring all across Ontario entertaining audiences for 25 years. It’s version of the play comes complete with original music in the style of Motown, soul, calypso, reggae and more.

It is free admission for all ages but people are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket and, likely, some bug spray. Pack a picnic or try some of the fare from a food truck on site.

Shakespeare in the Park is something new for Port Dover and Lighthouse Theatre says it is pleased to celebrate its 40th anniversary by presenting the free show.