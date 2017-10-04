Port Dover’s average house price remains over $400,000

HOUSE prices in Port Dover continued to rise in August of this year compared to a year ago.
Figures released recently by the Simcoe and District Real Estate board showed the average sale price in August 2017 for the 14 homes sold in Port Dover was $400,029 — up 20% from the average price of $333,133 in August 2016.
For the month, Port Dover continues to have the highest average sale price of homes in the Norfolk area. The average sale stayed just over $400,000 for the past July and August after spiking in June at $512,000.
Second highest average sale price was in Waterford at $386,357, up almost 11% over the same month a year ago.
Simcoe has the largest number of home sales in August at 28 homes sold through the Real Estate Board — 44% of the total sales. Average Simcoe price in August was $319,057; up 15% from last August’s $277,295.
Six home sales in Port Rowan averaged $308,330 and eight homes sales in Delhi averaged $242,625.
The September sales figures will be released soon.
