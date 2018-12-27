Port Dover woman missing

UPDATE

Missing woman located. Norfolk OPP thanks public and media for assistance.

Norfolk County OPP report that a missing Port Dover woman has been located “safe and sound.”

In a news release, the local police thanked the public and media for assistance in locating Lindsay Brown.

Norfolk County OPP had been advised of the missing women on Wednesday, Dec. 26. The OPP say its investigators discovered that the 34-year-old Port Dover woman had not been seen or heard from since December 23 and her whereabouts were, at the time, unknown.

No further details were made available.

NORFOLK OPP ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE LOCATING MISSING PORT DOVER WOMAN

Norfolk County OPP report that Lindsay Brown, 34-years-old, of Port Dover, has not been seen or heard from since Monday, December 24th at approximately 7:30 p.m. and her whereabouts is unknown.

She was last seen leaving the Donjon Blvd area of Port Dover.

The OPP is asking for assistance from the public to locate Miss Brown who is described by police as Caucasian female; 5′ 9″ tall; 135 lbs; long brown hair worn up.

She was last seen wearing a khaki winter coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you were in the area and saw anything that could assist police to locate her, call Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).