Port Dover Summer Festival this weekend

Summer Festival has “extras” this weekend

THIS year’s Port Dover Summer Festival Art-in-the-Park weekend in Powell Park is ready for Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 100 juried artists, artisans, antique dealers, preloved books, music, food, puppet shows and face painting for the kids.

It will also have a number of entertaining “extras” on Saturday and Sunday according to Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend.

The arts and crafts vendors are an important segment of the two-day event and that committee — headed by Marlene Morton and assisted by Manager Overend — has attracted 16 new exhibitors this year “who bring their specialty talents.”

She said the many regular vendors that do well at the Port Dover event are also happy to be coming back.

They will join together and create a venue of jewellery, pottery, wooden crafts, leather goods, clothing, home and garden décor, antiques and collectibles, paintings and photographs all on display.

There will be about one hundred vendors … all offering quality items.

The committee “has been a bit challenged” to place the vendors in Powell Park since recent updates made rearrangements necessary. Norfolk County Community Services Department “has been helpful setting up tables and making sure the park is in order” the manager informed The Maple Leaf.

Entertainment

Another entertaining new feature this year will be live music all-day from the bandstand. In past years, groups played along Park Street. Manager Overend gave credit to Port Dover musician Rachel Heart for stepping forward to book the extensive musical program beginning at 11 a.m. both days.

That is not all … Rachel has also arranged for entertainment on both days at the downtown Elmer Lewis Parkette. On Saturday the entertainment runs from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 3 p.m.

Besides local musicians, on Saturday there will be a demonstration by Radical Lines Aerial Adventure Park and on Sunday a demonstration of raptors of the Canadian Raptor Conservancy of Vittoria area. See page 20 for a full list of entertainment times.

Manager Overend reported the extensive music program at this year’s Summer Festival is made possible by the generous financial support of Paul and Rhonda Babcock of Stoney’s Home Hardware.

First Port Dover Sea Scouts and Murphy’s Chip Wagon will be in the park providing tasty foods cooked-on-the-spot for festival goers. Restaurants and coffee shops throughout town also prepare for the larger crowds.

Book Table

The Book Table committee has collected thousands of books to offer visitors to the park who like to read. That group is no longer accepting donations of books at the Board of Trade office but folks with books to donate can take them directly to Powell Park (lower end of Market Street) on Friday morning where committee volunteers will be unloading multiple boxes of previously donated books and placing them on tables in readiness for Saturday’s festival opening.

There will be bags available for people to fill with books of their choice, all for a financial donation to the festival.

Those donated dollars will be matched by Port Dover Scotiabank (up to $5,000). Manager Overend noted this money all goes to community projects to improve Port Dover and a portion of the funds is donated to local schools.

The Summer Festival Committee is grateful to Eising Greenhouses & Garden Centre for loaning their carts which make moving books and other things around the park much easier.

Also it appreciates the donation of large bins from Norfolk Disposal Services Ltd. to keep the spacious park tidy and litter-free. Dr. Michael Ostapchuk of South Coast Dental Care has permitted a bin to be placed on the driveway there.

The Board of Trade has engaged two security guards to be on site throughout the length of the festival night and day beginning on Friday.

Mary Etta McGraw is the longest serving volunteer of Port Dover Summer Festival committee, dating to the early years assisting previous chair Carol Korostil. Ms McGraw explained to The Maple Leaf she was attracted to this event because of the “many wonderful artists” who participated “and was a fit for my personality” adding “the Festival brought people to Port Dover thereby supporting our Main Street (merchants).”

Main Street Market

Sidewalk Sale Days

Beginning on Friday this week and throughout the weekend many Port Dover merchants will participate in the annual Sidewalk Sales Days which this year are renamed “Main Street Market.”

This sale event has a long history as stores and shops set up counters and racks on the street and sidewalk and mark down prices.

The Board of Trade manager thanked Jenny Ball of the Dover Cheese Shop for making the necessary arrangements with merchants. A block of Main Street from Chapman to Powell Park will be closed to traffic enabling businesses to safely set up tables and tents on the street. That arrangement has worked well for several years.

Downtown Main Street and Powell Park are both convenient to Walker Street and harbourfront for boutique shopping, the beach, pier and numerous eateries.

Next to Canada Day celebrations, Port Dover Summer Festival Art-in-the-Park is Port Dover’s longest running festival. It is a once-a-year event enabling local people and visitors to casually enjoy the ambiance of small town living with retailers and skilled artists and artisans all in one central place.