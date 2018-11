Congratulations to a group of three from Port Dover after winning a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the October 26, 2018 LOTTO MAX draw.

The group members are:

Susan Kennedy of Port Dover

Daniel Ivey of Port Dover

Richard Grace of Port Dover

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $4.5 billion, including 60 jackpot wins and 511 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer on Main Street in Port Dover.