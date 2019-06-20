Port Dover prepares for Canada Day

THE oldest of Port Dover’s many celebrations will take place on Monday, July 1st.

The day-long program to mark Canada Day 2019 has many organizations, businesses and individuals planning to celebrate this community’s 152nd Canada Day … something Port Dover has done each year since Confederation in 1867.

Soap Box Derby

This year’s program will begin with the Kinsmen Club’s traditional Soap Box Derby beginning at 9 a.m. for youthful racers between the ages of 8 to 14 years. This is an exciting opener as the racers vie for bragging rights and trophies.

Home Decorating Contest

Judges begin their task at 9 a.m. to declare winners in the Home Decorating Contest sponsored by Port Dover Foundation. There is no entry fee but you must register by Friday, June 28 at noon with your name and full address at the Board of Trade office, 519-583-1314 or info@portdover.ca or www.portdoverfoundation.com and use the contact tab. The prize money has been increased this year to $100 for first prize, $75 for second prize and $50 for third. Many homeowners decorate their properties as part of their community spirit and everyone is invited to enter this contest.

Boat & Tug Parade

The always popular boat and tug parade will take place in the harbour starting at 11 a.m. Those involved in this Canada Day event should be planning their vessel’s decoration in one of four categories: Commercial; Pleasure craft steel hull; Pleasure Craft power, Pleasure Craft sail. A large crowd always gathers on the pier for this unique parade of local boats.

Canine Classic Dog Show

The next activity on the day’s calendar of events is the 20th annual All-Breed Canine Classic dog show in Powell Park at 11:15 a.m. This event attracts a large following with its numerous registration of various breeds and sizes of dogs with organizer Kristine Danton in charge.

Canada Day buttons

Lions Club members, assisted by volunteers, have begun selling ‘Canada Day Celebration’ buttons for $2.00. This is a major fundraiser for the service club that funds most of the day’s activities. The Lion’s Help Line numbers for willing volunteer are 519-583-2453 and 519-583-2267. People wearing a button get free admission to the evening concert and fireworks at Silver Lake Park. Buttons are available on counters at many downtown businesses.

Calithumpian Parade starts at 2

The biggest event of the day for most people is the traditional Calithumpian Parade that marches off promptly at 2:00 p.m. It draws tens of thousands of spectators that line both sides of the Main Street and St. George Street parade route.

Seven outstanding bands, costumed walking children and adult participants, vehicles and floats of every description participate. Judging of the float entries begins on St, George Street north at 12:30.

Port Dover Lions Club’s Canada Day committee is hopeful many organizations and businesses will enter a float this year. As always, there is no pre-registration, nor fee to enter the parade.

The 2019 parade categories include ‘Best Community Partnership Float’ with prizes of $100 and $50; Outstanding Float or Vehicle, $100, $50; Best Decorated Commercial Float, $100, $50; Best Decorated Non-Commercial Float, $100, $50; Best Organization/Club Float, $100, $50; Equestrian Section – Best Horse Team, $50, Best Horse & Rider $30. Grand Prize for Best Clown (June Butler Award) $50. Best Adult Costume, $50, $30. Children’s Section – Best Costume $20, $10.

Lots more to do

Canada Day fun and excitement fills the downtown and harbourfront all day. Enjoy the many well-stocked stores, boutique shops and eateries that are popular destinations. Plus, Port Dover’s sandy beach with its special attractions will entertain local folks and visitors alike … yes, the fun of July 1st in Port Dover keeps going all day from morning to sunset.

Evening Concert & Fireworks

During the evening, Silver Lake Park on St. Patrick Street offers a live concert until dusk followed by the exciting Lions Club’s grand fireworks display over picturesque Silver Lake.

