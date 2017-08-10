Port Dover Peewee House Team undefeated heading into year end tournament this weekend

Submitted by Carrie Thompson

EARLIER this year, it didn’t appear that Port Dover Minor Baseball would have enough kids to represent the town in the Peewee (13U) age group. Only a handful of kids had registered for the division at the beginning of March so it was up to Coach Bob Thompson to try and round up enough kids for a full team.

By mid-March, a few more kids joined the small group at Indoor Winter Ball and then all of the sudden by the end of the month the team grew to 15!

Bob had convinced Lloyd Williams from Hagersville to join him on the bench. Lloyd’s son, Nolan, had played Fastball in Hagersville but decided to give Hardball a try this year.

The group consisted of four boys that played Mosquito Rep last year, three boys that played Peewee House last year, three kids that played Fastball and the other five boys that had never played baseball.

House League seemed the reasonable division for the boys and that was the route they chose.

With hopes of a fun season for the boys, the games began and the boys bonded quickly. They started playing season games at the end of May.

The division consists of two teams from Caledonia, four teams from Simcoe, two teams from Tillsonburg and one team from Delhi and Haldimand each for an 11 team loop.

The Port Dover Peewee House team has faced all of the other 10 teams and has done exceedingly well with a 16-0 record.

Being undefeated was never an expectation of the coaches but you could see the dedication, commitment and desire to learn in all of the boys right from the get-go!

Learning to pitch, play positions and steal bases was all brand new to many of these boys.

They practice hard and have fun! Many optional, last-minute practices have been offered and most, if not all, of the boys show up ready to work!

Who would have thought that this group of boys, having never played together as a team before would be 16 games into the season with 196 runs for and 75 runs against.

The boys will head into the Year-End Tournament in Simcoe this weekend (August 11 – 13) UNDEFEATED and hoping to do well!

Congratulations Port Dover Peewee Sailors and good luck!