Port Dover Main Street reconstruction runs this year April 10 to September

Port Dover Board of Trade held its Annual General Meeting last Thursday evening at Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

About 50 members enjoyed sampling a variety of foods provided by local restaurants during a social time before the meeting got underway.

President Adam Veri called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. His first statement was to thank the various organizations and individuals who partner with the Board of Trade throughout the year on projects. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without partnerships,” Mr. Veri told the meeting.

He thanked the Port Dover Foundation for its support and the many volunteers who work at events during the year.

Mr. Veri announced that tenders close March 7 for the third phase of the Main Street reconstruction project from Chapman Street to Greenock Street.

He said that Norfolk County and the contractor would hold a Public Meeting on April 6th with construction expected to begin on April 10th. Work will go through the summer with construction on Main Street completed by the end of August and work on Greenock and McNab Streets between Main and St. George Street continuing until the end of September.

Navacon Construction, the contractor for last year’s work on Main Street, will also be back on the job from April to mid-May. They will apply the top layer of asphalt, plant trees along the street and complete other work in the section from Harbour Street to Chapman Street that was not completed before winter.

In other business, members voted to increase the number of directors from eight to 12 to support the work of the Board in the community. Jenny Ball, Kathy Bonney, Art Bredlo and Gary Hepburn are all new directors joining Nick Childs, Debbie Hunter, Judy Lord, Paul Morris, Andrew Schneider, Darryl Swarts, Adam Veri, Tom White.

Angela Wallace, the curator of Port Dover Harbour Museum, was the guest speaker. She spoke about the historic Kahlenberg engine which is now on displace in a kiosk in front of the museum. Saying the “engine looks like a piece of art,” Ms. Wallace praised the late Harry Barrett for making this new exhibit possible.

She also highlighted the International Women’s Day events planned for the museum, the local history filming project underway, Community Art Project with Marguerite Larmand, Blessing of the Nets service on May 13, and Canada 150 celebrations being planned.

Mark Stortini spoke on the Doverlicious dining passport available for use in local restaurants this winter. Reminding all “there is no ‘i’ in team,” Mr. Stortini said “we’re lucky for all the volunteers who put in so much effort for Port Dover.”

Andrew Schneider gave details on this year’s Perch Derby which gets underway in April and gives people a chance at winning money for catching a tagged perch.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>