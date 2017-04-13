Port Dover Main Street reconstruction from April 18th to September 30th

A steady stream of citizens took advantage of the opportunity last Thursday to learn first-hand about Phase 3 of Main Street reconstruction.

Those in attendance were able to speak with Norfolk County staff directly involved in the project. The two leading advisors were Jeff Demeulemeester, manager of Norfolk County Public Works & Environmental Services and Sunil Sharma, Senior Project Manager of Exp Services Inc. of Hamilton.

Secretary-treasurer John Almas of general contractor R. F. Almas Construction informed The Maple Leaf that work would begin on April 18 and would be completed by September 30.

A foreman during the reconstruction will be Michael Almas, son of John. On average, 20 workers will be on site daily. They are the third and fourth generation Almas family with the company that was founded in 1955 in Hagersville.

Maps and drawings showed every property along the three-block section between Chapman St. and Greenock St. with details of the reconstruction of the road, curbs and sidewalks, as well as replacement of sanitary sewer and watermains. The three blocks of Main Street will be closed to traffic throughout the reconstruction period.

Regarding Port Dover Post Office, The Maple Leaf was assured access would be available along the sidewalk, with mail delivery trucks having access.

Blair Snow, a partner of Roulstons Pharmacy with their Port Dover store located in the reconstruction area reported to The Maple Leaf on Friday that “we have made arrangements for access.”

Roulstons will install a two-lane gravel road across the vacant Burcham property from Chapman Street east. It will provide easy access to Roulstons paved parking lot and to Dr, Harold Hynscht medical office.

That roadway will be built to accommodate heavy delivery trucks to the pharmacy, “that will enable us to maintain our usual customer service throughout the reconstruction period,” Mr. Snow confirmed.

As well, the sidewalk will be fenced off from the construction work and the set-back of the store with its concrete walkway at the entrance will reduce any trouble customers would have getting to the store.

Mr. Snow commented that if any customer of Roulstons, or client of Dr. Hynscht, has a problem getting access they should phone Roulstons with their concern.

Port Dover Lions Club Canada Day committee members attended the Open House information session to work out with Norfolk County officials a July 1st parade route around the Main Street closure. The service club members said they were pleased with helpful suggestions and co-operative attitude of the County officials.

