Port Dover Lions t-shirt & button fundraisers

PORT Dover Lions Club has created a 2020 commemorative tee shirt featuring the lighthouse and a fishing tug with the words “Port Dover 2020”. The bright red shirt is a fundraiser for the local service club.

The tee can be purchased on the Port Dover Lions Facebook page or during the Port Dover Market Saturday morning in the parking lot at Silver Lake Park with social distancing respected. At the Market, payment is by e-transfer or by exact cash in a zip-lock bag. The tee shirts at the market are $25 each, with XXL sizes and larger at $28.

Organizers say “we look forward to having Doverites sporting our red tee shirts! All money raised will be returned to the community in some manner through the Port Dover Lions Club.”

For information, e-mail Sue at icurok@kwic.com

The local Lions Club is also selling the annual Canada Day buttons again this year at $3 each or two for $5 as a fundraiser for community projects by the club. The buttons will be available at Silver Lake Market on Saturday mornings and in Port Dover stores.

Pictured, from left to right, displaying the tee shirts are Lions members Bill Strong, Paul Boulanger, Sue Finnie and Alan Strang.