Port Dover Lions donate $30,000 from Kia car draw to NGH

ALL the profit from Port Dover Lions Club’s Kia car draw that was awarded at the end of June was earmarked for Norfolk General Hospital Foundation’s Build a Better Hospital campaign.

A highlight of the service club’s meeting on September 19 was to donate $30,000 to NGH Foundation fundraising chair Jennifer White.

The entire membership of the Port Dover Lions Club gathered outside St. Paul’s Parish Hall to be part of the presentation. The Lions had earlier pledged $50,000 over five years (to 2019) to the hospital campaign.

In accepting the cheque from Lion President Joe Green and Kia Car Draw chair Lion Alan Strang, Ms White said “this donation is huge” stating it was the largest received since she had taken over the fundraising position earlier this year. Ms. White told local Lions “your generosity is phenomenal and very much appreciated, thank you.”

Kia car draw chair Strang thanked Port Dover Kia dealership owner Kelly Fulsom for his assistance and co-operation in making the fundraiser so successful. He also noted that every club member deserved credit as well for making the draw a success.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>