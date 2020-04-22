Port Dover Lions Club not organizing Canada Day festivities in 2020

Port D over Lions Club announced Wednesday morning (Apr 22) that the local Lions will not be organizing Canada Day festivities this year.

For many years, the Lions members have organized the annual Calithumpian Parade, the Boat Parade, concert in Silver Lake Park and fireworks.



In a press release, the Lions said “as a result of the ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, it is important that we, as a community, do our part to continue to limit the spread. The health and safety of the Port Dover community, volunteers and event participants is our top priority.”

The July 1st parade has been a long-time tradition in Port Dover that attracts thousands of visitors. Port Dover has proudly claimed to have had some kind of community festivity on July 1st since 1867 — even continuing through WWI and WWII when the nation’s capital stopped celebrations. The Port Dover Lions Club has organized the popular afternoon parade since the 1940s.



“Today marks a difficult decision for the Lions. Each year, we look forward to providing opportunities to bring the community together. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty that remains, we regretfully had no choice but to cancel these summer events,” said Paul Boulanger, president of the Port Dover Lions Club.

“The amount of planning and resources that go into each of these events make it very difficult for us to continue to delay in making this decision. It’s a sad day for all of those involved,” Mr. Boulanger said.

At the same time, Port Dover Lions announced the 68th annual fundraising Fish Fry & Not A Stag Night, set for June 6 and rescheduled to August 15 at the Port Dover & Area Arena is also cancelled. The Lions’ Show and Shine Nights held each Monday starting May 25 at Silver Lake Park are suspended until further notice.

Web published April 22/20