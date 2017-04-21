Port Dover Lioness serve up “A Taste of Italy” Tonight.

Tonight’s the night to dine Italian… and support the Port Dover Lioness Club at the same time.

The local Lioness present “A TASTE OF ITALY” tonight (Friday, April 21) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Port Dover Community Centre, St. George Street and everyone is invited.

Great food. Italian entrees include lasagne and spaghetti & meatballs, with salad, bread, Italian dessert, tea, coffee.

Adults $12 and children under 7 years $6.

Tickets available at Ty-Kobee Tea on Main Street or by calling 519-583-1152 or 519-583-2759, or at the door while they last.

Gluten-free pasta available. Take-out available.

This is a Port Dover Lioness Project that supports local charities.

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>