Port Dover Lioness giving a new “leash” on life

Calling all dogs on Sunday, May 27th



Port Dover Lioness Club and friends prepare for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides. Front Sharon Gordon with Carley, Sheila Greene with Lucero, Elizabeth Hickman with Mac and Back Lenore McKeen, Kathie Vysick, Ruth Dietrich and Cathy Forma.



By Donna McMillan

FOR the fifth year in a row, the Port Dover Lioness Club is helping give people in need of a guide dog a new “leash” on life.

Whether it be a dog to provide vision assistance, a hearing ear, seizure alert, autism assistance, diabetic alert or helping people with a physical or mental disability, the Lions Foundation of Canada is committed to providing guide dogs at no cost to those in need.

Each dog costs approximately $25,000 to raise, train and place.

The Port Dover Lioness Club is holding a “Walk for Dog Guides” on Sunday, May 27th at Silver Lake Park. Registration is at 12 noon.

The walk, either to the pier and back through town or on the Lynn Valley Trail, begins at 1 p.m.

Last year, this event raised more than $6500, Lioness Coordinator Cathy Forma told the Maple Leaf. Pet Valu is the corporate sponsor and they have been great, Cathy said.

All dog owners are invited to bring their pets and participate. Last year saw many breeds, such as Poodles, Greyhounds, German Short – haired Pointers, Golden Retrievers, Bijon Frise and mixed.

All non-dog owners who would like to support a good cause are also invited to participate. And if not able to attend, donations are happily accepted at www.walkfordogguides.com or by calling 519-805-3812.

For those who need a sponsor sheet, brochures are also available at area veterinarian offices, Cathy said. For donations of $20 or more, an income tax receipt is given.

This event will be happening rain or shine. It is being held at over 300 locations across the country, Cathy shared. Also, St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs participated last year and are planning on attending this year as well.

There will be goodie bags for participants, a prize table and doggie treats thanks to Pet Valu.

Also, Cathy said, employees at the Port Dover Post Office made a quilt for which a draw will be held on May 25th. They are donating the proceeds to the Guide Dog Program.

Thanks to corporate sponsorship, 100 per cent of the money raised goes towards the guide dog training program.

This is the largest walk of its kind in Canada, Cathy said.

The Port Dover Lioness Club has a membership of 20. They support many identified needs in the community, Sheila Greene, 1st Vice-president said. They have contributed towards Norfolk General Hospital, Sarcoidosis, Port Dover Public Library, Alzheimer’s Society, Heart & Stroke, Food Bank, Women’s Shelter, camps for kids and more.