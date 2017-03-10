Port Dover Juveniles tie game one in Schomberg

ON Sunday, March 5 the Port Dover Pirates travelled to Schomberg for game one of their OMHA Juvenile CC-C final.

Port Dover qualified for the finals after sweeping the Burford Coyotes, Beverly Bandits and Lambton Shores Predators.

Schomberg got a berth in the finals by defeating the Campbellford Colts, Norwood Hornets and Seaforth Stars, losing only once along the way.

In Sunday’s game, Port Dover carried the play early on but were unable to beat Red Wing goalie Clint Reid. Schomberg would strike first at 7:07 of the first period on a high snap shot.

In the second period, Chase Swarts would tie the game on the power play with assists going to Sawyer Thompson and Daniel Czikk. Port Dover goalie Kent Dertinger would be called upon for several key stops before being beat at 4:39 of the second period, giving Schomberg a 2-1 lead.

Dalton Cooper would tie the game at 12:55 of the third period with a low hard shot after a nice passing play by Jordan Land and Thompson. Both teams would have quality opportunities as the third period unfolded but neither team would be able to score. A ten minute overtime period would prove nothing and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Upcoming games

Game 2 will be played on Saturday, March 11 when Schomberg will travel to Port Dover Arena for the game starting at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 is the following day, Sunday, March 12, when Port Dover returns to Schomberg for a 3:40 p.m. start.

Game 4 is Saturday, March 18 in Port Dover at 6:30 p.m.

Schomberg is north of Toronto, about 175 kilometres and a two hour drive from Port Dover.