Port Dover Juvenile Pirates OMHA Champions!

The World’s Finest Shows Juvenile Pirates travelled to Schomberg on Saturday, March 25 with one thing on their mind — “Let’s finish this thing” — and that’s exactly what they did.

Port Dover captured the Juvenile OMHA CC-C Championship with a 5-3 victory with their most complete game of the series. This is the first OMHA Juvenile title recorded by a team from Port Dover.

For the first time in the series, Port Dover scored first. Jordan Land outworked the Red Wing defense and scored on the power play at 8:53 of the first period. Chase Swarts and Dalton Cooper received assists on the goal. Schomberg, knowing their backs were against the wall, fought back and scored at 4:16 to tie the game and then scored again at 0:53 to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Port Dover would tie the game at 14:22 of the second period on a power play. Austin Lamb released a low, hard shot after receiving a pass from Land. Red Wing goalie Clint Reid did not see the shot due to a perfect screen from Cooper and Swarts.

A minute later Brent Tschirhart gave the Pirates the lead when he scored “5 whole” on a breakaway after receiving a pass from Land. Daniel Czikk started the play with a long outlet pass. The Pirates took a two goal lead at 7:08 of the second period when Lamb backhanded home a Josh Winger pass.

The third period saw the Pirates power play go to work again and did not disappoint the large Port Dover crowd that had made the two hour trip. Tschirhart scored his second of the game from Jarrett McCarthy and Winger at 10:34 to make the score 5-2. Port Dover’s defensive core of Spencer Blake, Brody Bridgwater, Scott McElligott, Bronson Page, Grant Mackenzie, Ryan Benko and Czikk then shut the door. Schomberg, with their goalie pulled, scored at 0:53 to make the final score Port Dover 5 and Schomberg 3.

Goalie Nate Prusky got the win for Port Dover. “Our goaltenders have been great during the OMHA playoffs,” were the words used by coach Matt Lamb following the game referring to the efforts of Prusky and Kent Dertinger.

“Everybody had a role in this,” Lamb said. “Jake Knechtel took some key face-offs, Greg Acuna worked his butt off and Sawyer Thompson shut down their most offensive player.”

Port Dover’s OMHA run included victories against Burford, Beverly, Lambton Shores and Schomberg with a record of 12-1-1.

Way to go Pirates!

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>