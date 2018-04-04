Port Dover Harbour Marina getting more staff

Port Dover Harbour Marina is getting more staff.

A new seasonal operations co-ordinator will work 40 hours a week from May 1 to Oct. 15 at a total cost of $36,000.

The new position will join the marina’s manager and an existing operations co-ordinator to supervise the county-owned facility.

A third supervisor will ensure the marina is fully staffed during long opening hours, especially in the peak period from June 23 to Labour Day, says a recent report from Bill Cridland, General Manager of Community Services.

County council last Tuesday also approved hiring a part-time marina labourer at a cost of $39,000 in salary and benefits.

During the winter, this person would move to another county job, driving snow-clearing equipment.

Summer student hours at the marina will be cut back by 750 hours, saving $12,000 to partly offset the two new positions.

Port Dover Coun. John Wells told councillors on March 20 that he had no problem hiring more staff for the marina.

He said staff are not paid from county property taxes. They are paid from marina revenue, which comes from marina users.

County council decided last year to continue owning the marina, which makes an annual profit of about $450,000.

The marina is open to boaters from mid-April to mid-October.

