Port Dover Friday the 13th Road Closures

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment would like to remind the public that Friday the 13th is quickly approaching and that this is a largely attended event in Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario.

The OPP is asking for the public to be patient due to the possibility of increased motorcycle traffic. The motoring public are being asked to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time when making manoeuvres such as signalling turns and checking blind spots.

Main Street between Nelson Street and Walker Street is closed. Market Street East, Market Street West and Chapman Street West will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Police will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to assist with any traffic related issues. Norfolk County OPP is urging everyone that will be attending this event to plan ahead if consuming intoxicating substances.