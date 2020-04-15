Port Dover Foundation asking all residents who are able to consider a donation now

WITH necessary social isolation and the large number of job losses across our entire community, the needs of many local citizens for support services has increased dramatically.

Port Dover Foundation has already started to provide help with its first $2000 gift to “Church Out Serving” to expand the group’s emergency food program to Port Dover residents.

But the Foundation would like to do more for residents.

Foundation trustee Andrew Schneider says anybody in the community looking for a way to give at this time can go to www.PortDoverFoundation.com/donate to make a tax-receipted donation.

Port Dover Foundation hopes to make many more donations to groups in the community supporting residents in need as a result of COVID-19. Organizations need support now for their ongoing programs or to expand their services to bring help to local residents.

Mr. Schneider says that residents who are already supporting local causes should carry on with that but asks that “anybody who is looking for a way to give support to local citizens can do that through the Port Dover Foundation.”

He said the Foundation welcomes donations of any amount. The “Friends of Dover” events have raised money for many local causes over the years and everyone who attended those is asked to continue helping the community by making a donation online this month.

The spread of COVID-19 and the isolation resulting from the stay at home order has brought new challenges for many residents. The Foundation is looking to help residents with donations to local charitable groups. The Foundation checks to ensure that the causes are benefitting local residents.

Mr. Schneider says the Foundation believes the need for help will increase. “The need is not going to end in a few weeks and is going to grow,” he said, adding “the Port Dover Foundation hopes the community will help us meet those challenges.”

Church Out Serving

The goal of Church Out Serving is to bridge the gap and provide support for demand that cannot be met by local food banks or seniors who now find themselves housebound, ill or unable to feed themselves in ways that they were before this crisis started.

Virginia Lucas, an organizer of Church Out Serving, says “we are helping some people who need periodic support and others in more serious need who are housebound, unable to cook for themselves due to age or illness, or loss of pre-existing supports, that need more ongoing food support throughout a given week.”

She notes “our meal portions are very generous and we have been told by some people, seniors in particular, that a single meal will actually feed them for two consecutive days.”

“Our process is that we speak with each referred clients, assess their needs, determine what other supports they have access to and provide enough meals for one week at a time. Some get a single meal and others may actually receive five meals.”

Volunteer drivers for Church Out Serving are currently serving Port Dover, Waterford, Delhi and Simcoe areas.

If you or someone you know would be helped by this service, call the County’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Hotline at 519-426-6170 ext. 3793. They are forwarding referrals to Church Out Serving after inquiring about the specific needs. A coordinator will then return the phone call to the individual with need to learn more about the specific need and to make arrangements for delivery.