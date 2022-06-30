Port Dover celebrates Canada Day weekend

PORT Dover is celebrating Canada Day on Friday with a return of the traditional day-long program. After two years of very slimmed down Canada Day events caused by pandemic restrictions, the major events are all back this year.

Starting at 9 a.m. is the Kinsmen Club sponsored Soap Box Derby. With St. Andrew Street under construction, the Derby moves to the Main Street hill between Clinton and Harbour Streets. Watch for street closures in the area on Friday.

To be part of the Home Decorating Contest, email your name and address to hello@portdoverfoundation.com. Three prizes for best decorated homes are sponsored by Port Dover Foundation

At 11 a.m., attention moves to the harbour as local boat owners travel along the river with their decorated pleasure and work boats. This event largely happens by tradition and all boat owners are invited to take part in the procession along the waterfront.







The Canada Day All-Breed Canine Classic Dog Show in Powell Park gets started at 11:15 a.m. with judging at noon. This is the 25th anniversary for the popular show organized by Kristine Hill.

Just enough time for lunch before the 2:00 p.m. start of Port Dover’s Grand Calithumpian Parade. Organized by Port Dover Lions Club, bands are hired and parade participants are asked to gather along upper St. George Street. There is no registration required but all parade entries must be decorated.

The parade travels along Main Street from Clifford Street to Clinton Street and then heads back up St. George Street. A proposal to turn the parade at Market Street will not go ahead this year.

Entertainment continues at 7 p.m. with music by “Route 6” at Silver Lake Park before the fireworks display at about 10 p.m.

The fun continues on Saturday with a free concert at Silver Lake Park headlined by Tom Wilson. You’ll also be able to shop from 20 local artists, crafters, and other makers along the trail at Silver Lake Park from 11 a.m. until dusk. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., enjoy a free concert in Silver Lake Park. Music legend Tom Wilson headlines along with Washboard Hank, Matty Simpson, The Dover Fishnettes and Jay Pollmann.

On Sunday afternoon, visit the Classic Car Show at Silver Lake Park. Classic cars are invited to Port Dover Lions Silver Lake Park on St. Patrick St. Everyone welcome to join.

See this week’s June 29th Maple Leaf newspaper for full details of the weekend’s events.