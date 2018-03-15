POLICE RECEIVE REPORT OF STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Richardson Drive, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday, March 15, 2018 at approximately 5:53 a.m., police received a call from a resident reporting the theft of a vehicle.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and removed a pickup truck that was parked on the property.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2006, blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

