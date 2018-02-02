POLICE INVESTIGATING ROBBERY AT TD CANADA TRUST

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday, February 1, 2018 at approximately 6:47 p.m., a lone male entered the TD Canada Trust financial institution and handed a teller a note demanding money. A quantity of Canadian currency was turned over to the male at which time he fled from the bank in an unknown direction. The employee was not physically injured during this incident.

The suspect was described as a male, white, approximately 40 years of age, wearing a red toque with a pompom on top and a grey sweatshirt with black rimmed glasses.

Members of the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information or can identify the suspect they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 -1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Contact: Constable Ed Sanchuk

Phone: 519-426-3434

Email: Edward.Sanchuk@opp.ca

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

