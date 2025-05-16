Perch Derby wraps up, no tagged fish caught

AFTER two weeks of fishing competition, Port Dover Board of Trade’s 26th Perch Derby wrapped up last Saturday. Unfortunately, for the first time in years, no fishers found even one of the 38 prize-tagged perch released for the derby this year.

That’s not to say local anglers weren’t keen to reel in a big one, or that they didn’t participate in the competition this year; volunteers at Perch Derby Headquarters saw hundreds of fish entered for daily prize draws in all age groups. It’s just that the fish who were biting weren’t sporting any special grey or yellow tags worth $100 or $1,000.

The weather was wet and cool for much of this year’s derby, which some participants said warded them away from the water. Though perch aren’t afraid to get wet, the conditions may have dampened some anglers’ excitement for the event.

One novel factor affecting the derby this year was the ongoing reconstruction of Harbour St. Fishers had access to the wharf throughout the competition, but the loud roadwork may have kept some from coming out. A few people speculated the vibrations impacted the catches available.

Perch Derby Headquarters volunteers also heard from competitors that many of the fish they caught were too small to take home and eat. Of course, that didn’t stop them from bringing them in for an entry in their age group’s daily prize draw.

On Saturday, organizers drew the lucky winner of this year’s derby grand prize. Michael Raleigh of Simcoe took home the Innovocean 12-foot heavy-duty inflatable boat, Suzuki Marine 9.9 HP 4-stroke EFI outboard motor, and EZ Loader galvanized trailer with torsion axle and tongue jack.

Originally published, May 14, 2025