Perch Derby prizes total $23,500; Cast-Off Party Friday

ANGLERS are counting down the days until the 20th annual Port Dover Perch Derby begins this Saturday, April 29 running daily until May 13.

That gives fishers two weeks to catch one of the 40 tagged perch. Event chair Katrina Ferguson says she is looking forward to her fourth year heading up this popular community event, “I enjoy it but just wish I had more time to help.”

This is a fishing town and besides commercial fishermen Port Dover encourages sport fisherpersons to try their skill and luck … but with $23,500.00 being offered in prize money for catching perch with a tag, according to the rules, few anglers can resist.

It all begins with the popular Cast-Off Party this Friday (April 28) beginning at 6:30 in Port Dover Community Centre. Free admission to the music, games for kids and Early Bird Draws. A wing buffet and hot dogs is available from 7 to 8 p.m.

The perch drop from a tug will take place in the harbour about 6 p.m.

This year registered anglers will again be out to catch one (or more) of the 40 tagged perch … there will be 18 red tagged $1,000 perch, plus two special red tags … fish tag #17 is the ‘Super Perch’ and it pays the lucky angler $2,000; also red tagged #20 is the 20th Anniversary Perch worth $1,500 to the angler.

To increase participants chances to win dollars there will be 20 grey tagged Perch with each paying $100 to the lucky angler.

Port Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend reported, “for the reasonable price of $20 for adults, $10 for Intermediates (ages 13 – 17) and $5.00 for juniors (12 and under), everyone can register and try to hook a prize winning perch.”

She reported on Monday a conversation with the work crew repairing the west pier informed her they will complete their contract soon, after which time anglers can use the pier for Perch Derby fishing. The Board of Trade manager advised as long as the barricades are up then no one will be allowed on the pier beyond that point.

Bill Jaques reports this will be his 10th year managing the activities in the trailer headquarters. He schedules the volunteers who work three shifts a day, registering the anglers who have caught a tagged perch and doing the paperwork. During the Derby’s two weeks he will have assigned duties to over 90 volunteers and many of those volunteers will be Port Dover’s volunteer firefighters. This is the fourth year Firefighter Mike Archer is the liaison member. He reported to The Maple Leaf on Monday all 25 men at the local fire station have volunteered to help. He also arranges for the trailer used as headquarters. It is from Capitol Equipment in Jarvis who donate it to the Perch Derby annually.

The headquarters trailer will be located on Harbour Street next to the museum, across from Bridge Yachts property.

Win prizes

Every adult registration also qualifies for the Grand Prize Draw of a 12-ft. MirroCraft boat with a 9.9 h.p. Suzuki outboard motor on an EZ Loader trailer from Bridge Yachts in Port Dover. This prize is valued at over $7,000. Any person can buy a ticket without having to fish to win this Grand Prize.

During the Perch Derby there are daily prizes sponsored by local merchants, Juniors entered can win a prize with any fish caught that day by reporting to Derby Headquarters.

For information call the Board of Trade office at 519 583-1314.

Registrations can be purchased in Port Dover at Stoney’s Home Hardware, Bridge Yachts Ltd., Dover Dairy Bar, Fisherman’s Catch Restaurant, Dovercraft Marine Store Bait & Tackle, Tan-Mar Shoppe.

Cast-off Party

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening (April 28) Board of Trade officials aided by volunteers will put the 40 tagged perch in the water at harbourfront, spotted along the Lynn River and the harbour. People can witness the perch being put in the water as a pleasure tug moves along its course.

Soon after the tagged perch are in the water the fun begins for the 20th annual Port Dover Perch Derby with a rousing ‘Cast-Off Party’ in Port Dover Community Centre beginning at 6:30 p.m. No admission charge. There will be the now famous Perch Derby Wing Buffet that attracts many hungry patrons, as well as popular hot dogs and salad, available from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be music and games all evening. A children’s games and fun area will also be available.

Early Bird Prizes

Register early at the Cast-Off Party to be eligible to win the ‘Early Bird Prizes.’ The Grand Prize draw for the boat, motor and trailer will take place at the end of the derby.