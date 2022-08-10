Pedestrians have right-of-way at new Main Street crosswalk

NORFOLK County is asking motorists to be cautious at the new pedestrian crosswalk on Main Street in Port Dover.

The pedestrian crosswalk just north of the Greenock Street intersection gives pedestrians the right of way when crossing.

This crossover allows pedestrians to cross the road safely. It is identified by signs, pavement markings, push buttons, and flashing lights.







The crosswalk has bump-outs in the sidewalk that reduces the width of the street to two lanes.

When the pedestrian crossover is activated, drivers and cyclists must yield the right of way to the pedestrian, stopping behind pavement markings until they have completely crossed the road before proceeding.

The penalty for motorists who endanger pedestrians includes fines up to $1,000 and four demerit points.

It is the only crosswalk between the Chapman Street traffic lights and the traffic lights at Thompson Road where pedestrians have the right-of-way – a distance of almost two kilometres.

Neighbours have said for years that the speed and volume of traffic on Main Street make the crosswalk necessary.