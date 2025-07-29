Paul Mummery

MUMMERY, Paul Charles, with heavy hearts, we the family announce his peaceful passing at Norfolk General Hospital on July 22, 2025, at the age of 60. Son of Irene and the late Don (Dupper) Mummery. Beloved uncle to Brad (Kayla) Mummery, Amanda Mummery (Wyatt Schira), Jason (Kaylee) Mummery, Victoria Mummery. Great uncle to Lucas, Maeve and Rory. Brother to Michael (Robin) Mummery, and Ron (Gaye) Mummery. Paul worked as a commercial fisherman for 47 years. First with his dad Dupper Don Fisheries, and then ran the company. He then worked for George Gibbons for the last 20 years. Paul did a short stint as a film actor in “Netting the Waters.” He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Norwich Merchants OHA Junior “C” hockey team when they won the championship in 1985–1986. He loved spending time with his Port Dover Oldtimers hockey team. Paul enjoyed playing hockey and baseball, and helping fundraise for Friday 13th events. He enjoyed taking trips and having a few drinks with friends. Paul was an avid golfer with the “Thursday Night Golf League.” Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. In keeping with Paul’s wishes, a private family service will take place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for everyone to share their memories of Paul. For those wishing, donations to NGH, Palliative Care Unit, would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwaters funeralhome.ca.